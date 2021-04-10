BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 7 Lehigh defeated no. 19 Navy, 13-7, in a Patriot League men's lacrosse battle on Saturday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. With the win and other results from Saturday's Patriot League games, the Mountain Hawks clinched first placed in the south division.
The victory pushed Lehigh's record to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in Patriot League play. Lehigh and Maryland are the two remaining undefeated teams in all of NCAA Division I men's lacrosse this season.
The Mountain Hawks took an 8-2 lead and held on in the second half for the home win. Tommy Schelling and Cole Kirst each recorded hat tricks.
Lehigh recorded 55 shots in the game compared to 36 for Navy.
The Mountain Hawks are scheduled to next face rival Lafayette in a home-and-home series next weekend. The two programs will face-off in a non-league battle on Friday night and then battle in a league match-up on Sunday afternoon.