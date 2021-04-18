BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The seventh ranked Lehigh Mountain Hawks picked up their second win in three days over rival Lafayette on the lacrosse field.
The Mountain Hawks hosted the Leopards on Sunday afternoon, and clinched the top spot in the upcoming Patriot League tournament with a 14-11 win over their rivals.
Lehigh jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first period of play, five different Mountain Hawks finding the back of the net to build the early lead. The rest of the way the Leopards matching their rivals offensive output each quarter except for the fourth.
The Leopards wouldn't be put away easily, staying within reach by four goals. They outscored the Mountain Hawks 3-2 in the final period, but ran out time to complete the comeback. Peter Lehman led all Leopards scorers with four goals in the effort.
Two different Mountain Hawks finished with three goals, Christian Mule and Andrew Eichelberger. Eight other players each scored a goal for a total team effort win.
Lehigh will get five days off before hosting Bucknell next Saturday in the final home game of the regular season.