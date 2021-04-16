EASTON, Pa. - No. 7 Lehigh defeated rival Lafayette 18-11 in a Patriot League men's lacrosse game on Friday night. With the win the Mountain Hawks improved to 7-0 this season.
The two teams were tied at one and then locked 2-2 early in the contest, but then Lehigh's offense ran away and built an 11-2 lead later in the half. The Mountain Hawks enjoyed a 13-4 advantage.
The Leopards climbed closer in the second half, but Lehigh held on for the win.
The two teams are set to face off on Sunday at Lehigh's Ulrich Sports Complex.