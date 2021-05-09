BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh mens lacrosse team were crowned the Patriot League champions by default. Loyola (Md.) had to back out of the championship game due to COVID-19 protocols with a positive test within the program.
The Mountain Hawks claim the Patriot Leagues automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
The eighth ranked Mountain Hawks first round match up was announced Sunday night, they will be playing Rutgers in Virginia to begin their run towards a NCAA title.
Lehigh and Rutgers are set to faceoff on Saturday, May 15th at 2:30 PM.