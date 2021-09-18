No. 8 Muhlenberg and Moravian football teams suffered road losses on Saturday. The Mules lost 42-35 to Ursinus while the Greyhounds were shutout 44-0 by Susquehanna.
The loss for Muhlenberg snapped a 12-game regular season winning streak as their last regular season setback came in 2018. The Mules battled back to take a lead late in the game, but Ursinus prevailed.
Michael Hnatkowsky passed for 398 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in the loss.
The Greyhounds dropped to 1-2 with the road loss. Moravian was limited to 154 total yards in the loss.