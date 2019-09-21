Sports

No. 8 Muhlenberg prevails in OT over no. 25 Susquehanna

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 07:08 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 8 Muhlenberg defeated no. 25 Susquehanna 24-17 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in a battle of nationally-ranked teams at Scotty Wood Stadium. The Mules improved to 3-0 with the victory.

Mark Riggio scored the game-winning touchdown in the first possession of overtime for Muhlenberg. He ran in a three-yard touchdown. Then the Muhlenberg defense held the Susquehanna offense on their overtime possession to secure the victory.

This is the second straight game between these two teams that went to overtime.

The Mules visit Juniata on Sept. 28 for their next game at noon.

