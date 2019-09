ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 8 Muhlenberg College hopes to move to 3-0 with a win on Saturday, but the Mules will have to take down a fellow nationally-ranked squad to do so. Muhlenberg hosts no. 25 Susquehanna at Scotty Wood Stadium.

The last few games between these two teams have been decided by single digits.

Susquehanna is coming off a thrilling upset win last week against Johns Hopkins.

The game is set for 1 p.m.