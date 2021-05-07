BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 9 Lehigh defeated Colgate 13-9 in a Patriot League men's lacrosse semifinal on Friday afternoon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. The victory advanced the Mountain Hawks to the league final on Sunday afternoon.
Lehigh held a narrow 8-7 lead at halftime, but pulled away over the final two quarters of play to stay in the Patriot League tournament.
Christian Mule' and John Sidorski each recorded three goals for the Mountain Hawks. Justin Tiernan scored twice in the winning effort.
James Spence logged nine saves for Lehigh.
The title game is set for Sunday at noon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh will face either Army or Loyola. It will be Lehigh's third straight league title game appearance.