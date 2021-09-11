No. 15 Indiana (Pa.) 29 No. 18 Kutztown 26
Indiana (Pa.) held on for the three-point win over Kutztown in a battle of nationally-ranked teams on Saturday afternoon. The loss was the first of the season for the Golden Bears and snapped a 14-game road winning streak for KU, which was the third-longest active stretch.
KU led 7-0 and the contest was tied 7-7 at halftime. The teams traded the lead in the second half of play with Kutztown's final drive stalling out and sealing the win for the Crimson Hawks.
Kutztown returns home to host Seton Hill next week.
No. 9 Muhlenberg 34 Dickinson 13
Muhlenberg's offense put up 34 points, but its defense stole the show with five forced turnovers in the road win on Saturday afternoon. The victory moved the Mules to 2-0 this season.
Muhlenberg Michael Hnatkowsky tossed three touchdowns, which eclipsed the 100 career passing touchdown mark for the senior. Hnatkowsky became the 33rd player to reach that mark in NCAA Division III history.
The Mules return home next week to host Ursinus at 1 p.m.
Moravian 16 Gettysburg 13 (OT)
Moravian posted its first win of 2021 with an overtime victory at Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon. The Greyhounds stormed back in the fourth quarter with 10 points to force overtime and then Nate Boyle had the game-winning one-yard run to earn the victory.
Moravian trailed 10-0 at halftime and overcame four turnovers to win the Centennial Conference opener.
The Greyhounds are set to battle Susquehanna next week for its 2021 home opener.
Hartwick 23 Alvernia 14
Hartwick jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and held off Alvernia in the second half to earn the win over the Golden Wolves. Alvernia dropped to 0-2 this season with the non-conference setback.
Alvernia got to within one score early in the third quarter, but back-to-back touchdowns by Hartwick allowed them to pull away and earn the victory.
Alvernia is set to host rival Albright for its 2021 home opener next week.
Albright 33 Western Connecticut State 28
Albright bounced back from a season-opening loss to post a road win over Western Connecticut State to move to 1-1.
Albright QB Todd Shelley threw three touchdowns to help lead the Lions' offense in the high-scoring affair. The Lions led 13-7 at halftime and staved off a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win.
Albright is scheduled to visit rival Alvernia next Saturday.