READING, Pa. - No. 18 Albright defeated King's 82-65 in a women's college basketball game at the Bollman Center on Thursday afternoon as the Lions extends their best start to a season in school history. Albright is now 12-0 this season, which matches its win total from a year ago.
Sophomore Dejah Terrell finished with a career-high 28 points for the Lions. She also completed the double-double with 16 rebounds in the win. Also, Albright's Gabby Boggs finished with a double-double, with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Lions now have off for a holiday break before returning to action on Jan. 4.