READING, Pa. - No. 18 Albright defeated Stevenson 74-66 in a MAC Commonwealth women's basketball game at the Bollman Center on Saturday afternoon. The win pushed the Lions to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play this season.
Stevenson led 34-33 at the half behind 14 first-half points from Hannah Crist.
Dejah Terrell piloted the comeback for the Lions in the second half and finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds. That is her eighth double-double this season.
Amina Rauf posted a career-high 22 points for Albright as well.
The Lions visit Lycoming for their next game on Jan. 8.