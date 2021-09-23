NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth overcome quite the deficit last week against Bethlehem Catholic, erasing 27 points off board and coming out with the win.
The Blue Eagles sit at 3-1 on the season, their lone loss coming in a close game at Parkland.
For Tom Falzone, he's excited to see his squad respond in the big games, and moments when things look to be out of hand. This is a relatively inexperienced group that Falzone is leading this season.
On Friday night, another tough test for the Blue Eagles as Freedom makes its way up 191.