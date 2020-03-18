CAMP HILL, Pa. - The PSFCA has announce they are monitoring the current situation closely regarding what it means for the Big 33 and East-West All Star Classics this Summer.
There have been no announcements yet that have cancelled or postponed the events. The committees have begun to work on different scenarios due to the "what ifs" because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
As more information comes out from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Science, the CDC, and other top health agencies, their decision will be based upon that news.