The PIAA Board of Directors met on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Winter sports season, and they are still pressing on with no delay. The board did announce some playoff altercations and more health protocols.
With no delay to the start of the Winter season, that means the basketball season will officially tip-off on Friday night. The board said they are still awaiting word or changes from Governor Wolf.
Below are some of the protocols/changes being applied to the Winter sports season...
- If a game is not played this year due to one team not wearing masks, that will be a no contest, not a forfeit.
- Only district champions will be allowed in the state boy's and girl's basketball tournaments.
- State wrestling will feature super regionals and split sessions...state qualifies in swimming, reduced from 32 to 16.