PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced late Thursday afternoon that fans will not be allowed at Lincoln Financial Field for their games in the 2020 season "until further notice." In the announcement, the team noted that the guidance came from the City of Philadelphia as well as the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
The Eagles communicated the news in an email to season ticket holders on Thursday.
"Everyone associated with this process recognizes that this was a very difficult decision and while we are all disappointed in this outcome, the health and safety of our players, staff, fans and community remains our top priority," the team said in a statement.
Philly's home opener is set for September 20 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles begin the 2020 campaign on the road at the Washington Football Team, who previously announced that fans won't be in attendance for any of their home games this upcoming season.