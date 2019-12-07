ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 15 Johns Hopkins staved off Muhlenberg 59-55 to remain undefeated and hand the Mules their first loss of the 2019-20 season. The loss dropped Muhlenberg to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play and kept the program from its first 9-0 start in 75 years.
Muhlenberg struggled offensively in the second half as the hosts managed just 20 points as the Johns Hopkins defense limited them over the final 20 minutes of play.
Spencer Duke and Noah Watson led the Mules with 11 points each.
Muhlenberg returns to action on Dec. 14 when it hosts Haverford. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.