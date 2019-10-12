KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 21 Kutztown University scored on the first offensive play of the game and never looked back in a 35-13 win over East Stroudsburg at Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss is the first of the season for ESU and the win moves the Golden Bears to 6-0 this fall.
The Golden Bears scored all of their points in the first half.
KU quarterback Collin DiGalbo finished with four total touchdowns. Jerry Kapp caught two receiving touchdowns for Kutztown.
The Golden Bears visit Lock Haven next week before returning home on Oct. 26 to host Shippensburg.