BLOOMSBURG, Pa. - After earning their second road win with a touchdown in the game's final minute, the Kutztown University football team moved into the national rankings at the 24th spot. The 4-0 Golden Bears now take their new national attention and undefeated record on the road this weekend against Bloomsburg.
With two thrilling road wins already under their belt, KU now feels confident that they are never out of a game, regardless of their score and time remaining.
Saturday's game begins at 2 p.m.