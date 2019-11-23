KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 17 Kutztown defeated no. 19 Tiffin 33-31 in a back-and-forth NCAA playoff football game at Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The victory was the their first in an NCAA playoff game since 2011.
Tiffin led 7-0 after the first quarter of play, but KU exploded for 20 points in the second quarter to take a 20-10 lead at the half. The two teams exchanged advantages in the final two quarters of play.
The Dragons took a 31-27 lead with 1:26 left after going 75 yards in two minutes, but the Golden Bears responded by going 75 yards in just 42 seconds to re-claim the lead, 33-31. Then the KU defense intercepted a Tiffin pass attempt in the final seconds of the game to seal the postseason win.
Collin DiGalbo finished with 462 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to lead the Kutztown offense. Jack Pilkerton caught seven passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the win as well.
Kutztown will host Notre Dame (OH) in the second round of the NCAA playoffs next Saturday.