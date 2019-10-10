KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 21 Kutztown University returns home to Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday to face another 5-0 team, East Stroudsburg. The Warriors are also receiving votes in the latest national poll.
The Golden Bears tout a high-scoring offense, but ESU also averages over 40 points per game and is also one of the top defenses in the PSAC.
KU's experience in bigger games recently may be the difference as ESU enjoys a big turnaround from last year's team that went 2-9.
Saturday's game is set for a 12:05 p.m. start.