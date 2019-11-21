KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 17 Kutztown fell in the PSAC Championship game last weekend, but the Golden Bears earned a spot in the NCAA tournament and host their playoff opener this weekend. KU welcomes no. 19 Tiffin to Andre Reed Stadium in the first round of regional play.
The Golden Bears are looking to win their first NCAA playoff game since 2011.
KU enjoyed a successful regular season, with their lone loss coming last week. Quaterback Collin DiGalbo and head coach Jim Clements earned major PSAC honors while several other players were named to All-PSAC teams this past week.
Now for KU it is about moving on and focusing on the playoff run.
The game is set for a 12:05 p.m. kick-off on Saturday afternoon.