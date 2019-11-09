KUTZTOWN, Pa. - No. 15 Kutztown University defeated Millersville 37-17 on Saturday afternoon at Andre Reed Stadium to move the Golden Bears to 10-0 at the end of the regular season. The 2019 campaign is the first time KU has ever had a 10-0 start.
Redshirt-junior Eric Nickel started at quarterback for the Golden Bears and commanded an offensive unit that racked up 517 yards of offense in the victory. Darryl Davis-McNeil rushed for 88 yards for KU as well.
The Marauders led 7-0 in the game, but the Golden Bears stormed back to take the lead and held it from there.
Kutztown will host Slippery Rock in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 16 at Andre Reed Stadium. The kick-off time is still to be determined and will be announced on Monday.