KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The fourth-ranked Kutztown University field hockey team will battle in an all-PSAC NCAA field hockey semifinal on Friday. The Golden Bears will face top-ranked West Chester at Millersville University with a spot in the national title game on the line.
The two rivals battled earlier this year, most recently in the PSAC playoffs, when the Golden Bears upset the Golden Rams, which is WCU's lone loss this year. West Chester won the regular season match-up between the two programs.
KU went on to the PSAC title game to face ESU and earn a spot in the NCAA tournament. Now the team is one more upset win away from landing in the NCAA championship contest.
The game is set for a 2 p.m. start on Friday.