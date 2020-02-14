LEWISBURG, Pa. - No. 11 Lehigh rolled to a 32-6 win over Bucknell on Friday night in an EIWA dual. The Mountain Hawks won eight of the 10 bouts to secure their ninth straight dual win.
After the victory, Lehigh improved to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in EIWA action this season. Bucknell dropped to 9-5 and 8-2 after the setback.
The Mountain Hawks earned bonus points in four of their eight wins in the dual and accumulated a 19-2 advantage in takedowns compared to the Bison. Bucknell logged more reversals than takedowns in the dual, 3-2.
Friday's action started a stretch of three duals in eight days for the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh next hits the mat on Thursday at Penn.