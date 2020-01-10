VESTAL, N.Y. - No. 14 Lehigh opened up a weekend on the road with a dominating 36-3 win over Binghamton on Friday night in a collegiate wrestling match at the Events Center. The Mountain Hawks fell in the night's opening bout, but rolled in the next nine as they earned the big win.
The dual victory is Lehigh's fourth straight and improved the team's record to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in EIWA action.
Lehigh's lone win by fall came at 125 pounds by Brandon Paetzell. The Mountain Hawks secured three major decisions and earned one victory by forfeit.
The Mountain Hawks will remain in the Empire State and will visit no. 19 Cornell on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.