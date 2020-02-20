PHILADELPHIA - No. 11 Lehigh defeated Penn 35-9 in a collegiate wrestling match at the Palestra on Thursday night. The Mountain Hawks won six of the eight bouts that were contested as they earned their 10th straight dual win.
In the victory, Lehigh earned four wins with bonus points. The Mountain Hawks dropped the night's opening bout against Penn's lone-ranked wrestler who competed on Thursday evening, but then Lehigh notched five straight wins to take control of the match by a 19-3 score.
The final two bouts of the evening, at 125 and 133 pounds, were won by Lehigh by forfeit.
Lehigh (11-3, 7-1 EIWA) has just one more dual left in the 2019-20 season. The team will host fifth-ranked Arizona State on Friday night for senior night at the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The action is set to begin at 7 p.m.