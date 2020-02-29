BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 17 Lehigh notched its third straight win with a 14-6 over Navy in a Patriot League men's lacrosse contest at the Ulrich Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon. The game was the league opener for the Mountain Hawks.
The Midshipmen led the Mountain Hawks 4-3 after the first quarter of play, but from there Lehigh outscored their visitors 11-2 over the final three periods of play. Lehigh exploded for seven goals in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Eichelberger paced Lehigh with a game-high four goals. James Spence recorded 12 saves in the win in goal.
The Mountain Hawks are off until March 7 when they host Holy Cross in another Patriot League battle. The contest is set for a 1 p.m. start.