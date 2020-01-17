BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 12 Lehigh cruised to a 33-8 win over American in a wrestling match at Lehigh's Grace Hall on Friday night. The win starts a busy weekend for the Mountain Hawks who will return to action on Saturday.
The Mountain Hawks led 22-0 at intermission and rolled from there. The victory improved Lehigh's record to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
American won the first two bouts after the intermission, but it was not enough to mount a comeback effort against Lehigh.
Lehigh hosts Navy on Saturday.