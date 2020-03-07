BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 17 Lehigh overcame a slow start to defeat Holy Cross 15-10 for the Mountain Hawks' fourth consecutive victory. Lehigh is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Patriot League play.
The Mountain Hawks trailed 9-7 in the third quarter, but then went on a 7-0 scoring run that spanned the remainder of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter. Lehigh's ability to win more of the second half faceoffs helped them surge over the final two periods of play.
Lehigh is now 4-0 at home for the first time since 2011.
Andrew Petti and Tommy Schelling each finished with four goals for the Mountain Hawks. Christian Mule' totaled three scores in the home win.
Lehigh takes its win streak on the road for a nationally-ranked showdown against no. 15 Army West Point on Saturday.