BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 10 Lehigh upset no. 4 Oklahoma State 21-20 in a wrestling match at Stabler Arena on Saturday afternoon. The scored was tied at 20 at the end of the match and the Mountain Hawks won on the third criteria, total match points, 58-48, to earn the win.
The Cowboys forfeited the bout at 133 pounds, which was the final one of the match, and pushed the score to the 20-20 tie.
In total, the Mountain Hawks won five bouts in the match.
The match was the first inside Stabler Arena for Lehigh, since 2016. The Mountain Hawks usual battle in Grace Hall.
Saturday's triumph was just the second for the Lehigh wrestling program over Oklahoma State.
The Mountain Hawks have a busy weekend coming up when they visit no. 16 Princeton next Saturday and then host no. 15 Pitt on Sunday.