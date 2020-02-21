BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 11 Lehigh upset no. 5 Arizona State 19-14 on Friday night inside the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall to end the regular season on a 11-dual win streak. The Mountain Hawks won the first four bouts in the match to help secure the victory.
All told, Lehigh won six of the 10 bouts on Friday night in front of the sellout crowd in Bethlehem.
With the victory, Lehigh ends the dual season with a 12-3 record overall. The win also snapped a nine-dual win streak for the Sun Devils.
The Mountain Hawks next will compete at the EIWA Championships on March 6 and 7, which they will host at Stabler Arena.