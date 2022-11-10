Northern Lehigh won a District 11 Class A championship and Freedom, Parkland, North Schuylkill and Northwestern all advanced to title games next weekend as scholastic football action got a jump on Tropical Storm Nicole on Thursday evening.
You can see full highlights from many of these games and more on Friday night at 11 p.m. during a postseason edition of The Big Ticket.
District 11 Class 6A
4-Freedom 28, 1-Emmaus 27
6-Parkland 31, 2-Northampton 13
District 11 Class 5A
3-Whitehall vs. 1-So. Lehigh (Saturday, 7 p.m. at Catasauqua)
District 11 Class 4A
2-Central Catholic vs. 1-Bethlehem Catholic (Saturday, 4 p.m. at Whitehall)
District 11 Class 3A
1-North Schuylkill 51, 4-Palmerton 21
2-Northwestern Lehigh 35, Notre Dame GP 34
District 11 Class 2A
4-Catasauqua vs. 3-Executive Education (Saturday, 11 a.m. at Whitehall)
District 11 Class A
1-Northern Lehigh 40, Tri-Valley 15
NJSIAA North II, Group 5
West Orange 28, Phillipsburg 7