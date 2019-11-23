PRINCETON, N.J. - No. 7 Lehigh lost to no. 14 Princeton 18-14 on Saturday afternoon at Jadwin Gym. The upset loss dropped the Mountain Hawks to 1-1 in duals this season.
Lehigh won just four of the 10 bouts in Saturday's match, but its losses were close setbacks. The six losses were by three points or fewer, with several being even closer.
The Mountain Hawks finished the match strong by winning three of the final four bouts, including two by major decision.
Lehigh returns to action on Sunday at home. The Mountain Hawks are set to welcome no. 12 Pittsburgh to the Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall at 2 p.m.