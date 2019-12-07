SALISBURY, Md. - No. 4 Muhlenberg allowed its first score of the postseason, but defeated no. 6 Salisbury 24-8 on Saturday afternoon to advance to the NCAA Division III football semifinals. The trip to the Final Four is the first one in school history.
Muhlenberg (13-0) built at 17-0 lead at halftime over Salisbury and led 24-0 after three quarters of play. Their shutout streak was ended in the fourth quarter when the Sea Gulls found the end zone with just 6:29 left in the game.
The Mules' offense was led by quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky, who was 24-38 with 264 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Receiver Max Kirin caught eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Muhlenberg's defense turned in another impressive performance as it limited Salisbury to just 166 yards of offense.
The Mules will face North Central (Ill.) in the semifinals on Dec. 14. North Central defeated Delaware Valley 31-14 in its quarterfinal game on Saturday.
The details for Saturday's semifinal contest are still yet to be officially announced.