ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the second straight week no. 4 Muhlenberg earned a shutout win at Scotty Wood Stadium in an NCAA playoff game. The Mules defeated Brockport 42-0 on Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Division III tournament.
With the victory, the Mules advance to the quarterfinals to face Salisbury. Salisbury won 62-41 over Union in the second round.
Muhlenberg shut out MIT in the first round of the playoffs as well which made the Mules the first team in the history of the Division III playoffs to hold their opponents scoreless in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Brockport was held to just 184 total yards of offense and took just six snaps in Muhlenberg territory.
Muhlenberg's offense was led by quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky who was 18-30 passing for 243 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Ryan Curtiss caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mules will hit the road for the first time in the postseason this year when they face Salisbury. That game is set for a noon kick-off on Dec. 7.