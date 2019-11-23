ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 4 Muhlenberg rolled to a 38-0 win over MIT in an NCAA football playoff opener at Scotty Wood Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Mules limited MIT to just 95 total yards as they earned their first playoff shutout in program history.
After the dominating win, Muhlenberg advances to the second round of the NCAA playoffs to face Brockport next Saturday at home. Brockport topped Western New England 33-28 in their first round contest.
The Mules' defense was in complete control in the win. MIT had just one snap in Muhlenberg territory, which resulted in a sack. The Engineers recorded only six first downs and 33 passing yards.
Offensively for Muhlenberg (11-0), the Mules were led by quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky, who finished with 222 passing yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Curtiss caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday's second round postseason game is set for a noon start.