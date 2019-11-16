ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 5 Muhlenberg jumped out to a 13-0 lead and rolled to a 52-7 victory over rival Moravian in their regular season finale at Scotty Wood Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Mules complete the regular season with an undefeated record.
Muhlenberg earned the outright Centennial Conference championship, the program's first outright conference crown since 2008. The team also secured a spot in the NCAA playoffs, which begin next weekend. The opponent and site will be announced on Sunday.
Michael Hnatkowsky threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns to help lead the Mules to the home win. Muhlenberg gained 552 yards of total offense to 150 for Moravian.
The loss ends the 2019 campaign for the Greyhounds. Moravian finished the season with a 4-6 record overall and a 4-5 mark in conference play.