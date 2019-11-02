ALLENTOWN, Pa. - No. 6 Muhlenberg defeated Johns Hopkins 31-16 at Scotty Wood Stadium on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated in the 2019 campaign. The Mules moved to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play after the victory.
Muhlenberg built an early 17-0 lead in the first quarter and then held on from there to move one win away from earning a share of the conference title and an automatic bid into the NCAA playoffs.
The Mules became the first team to beat the Blue Jays by more than eight points since early in the 2013 season. It also was the first win for the program over Johns Hopkins since 2010.
Muhlenberg quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky became the school's all-time passing leader in passing yards by a left-handed quarterback. He now has 7,044 passing yards in his collegiate career.
The Mules visit Gettysburg next Saturday.