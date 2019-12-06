BETHLEHEM, Pa. - No. 3 Penn State took down no. 13 Lehigh 23-10 in a nationally-ranked wrestling showdown in front of a record 6,047 fans at Stabler Arena on Friday night. The four-time defending champions took down the Mountain Hawks as they bounced back from an upset loss to Arizona State.
Lehigh won three bouts in the match. Brandon Paetzell won by major decision at 125 pounds, Jimmy Hoffman won by a 3-1 decision in sudden victory at 149, and at 197 Jake Jakobsen won by a 3-1 decision as well.
The featured match of the evening was at 174 pounds, which pitted the top two ranked grapplers in that weight class against each other. Penn Sate's Mark Hall, the top-ranked wrestler bested Lehigh's Jordan Kutler, ranked second, by a 7-2 decision.
The Mountain Hawks have a few weeks off before competing in the South Beach Duals on Dec. 29 and 30.