NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth enters 2023 taking aim at the programs third District title in five years. Even with some key pieces having graduated, the Blue Eagles feel confident in the talent and experience that remains.
Head coach Tom Falzone has one of the largest senior classes in his coaching career with the Blue Eagles. With that group comes leadership and plenty of confidence.
"Guys are excited. This is one of the largest senior classes I've had come through here and with senior leadership that's so important to us here. We have here. These kids are in a groove."
One of the key pieces from a season ago the Blue Eagles lost to graduation, quarterback Sonny Sasso. One of the best in the area last season, the Blue Eagles now turn to Peyton Falzone.
Peyton is only a sophomore but there isn't too much of a drop off with the underclassmen at the helm.
Senior, Mason Kuehner is one of the many weapons that Peyton has at his disposal in 2023.
"He's got the guys around him. He's got a great offensive line. He's got great weapons around him and so far he's using the weapons well. He's looking great. So, as long as he keeps it up, keeps his confidence up, he's got the right mentality."
The Blue Eagles will be tested right away with a tough stretch of Emmaus, Freedom and Parkland starting in week two.