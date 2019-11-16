KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Slippery Rock scored 16 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes of the game to beat Kutztown 37-35 on Saturday afternoon at Andre Reed Stadium to win the 2019 PSAC football championship. The Rock avenged a loss to West Chester in last year's title game with Saturday's triumph.
The Golden Bears led 28-21 at the half and 35-21 early in the second half before SRU began their comeback.
KU attempted a 51-yard field goal with time expiring, but it fell short.
The loss was the first of the 2019 campaign for KU. The victory keeps Slippery Rock without a loss yet this season.
Both teams are likely headed to the NCAA playoffs, which began next week. The selection show is set for Sunday evening at 5 p.m.