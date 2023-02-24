CLEARWATER, Fl. - The first full week of Spring Training workouts has come to an end at the Carpenter Complex. Throughout the week a few storylines that stood out from camp revolved around pitching.
Noah Song and his journey from the Navy to a spot on an MLB roster. The unlikely journey for Song, who hasn't thrown a pitch since the 2019 season. Now, a Navy Reserve, Song now hopeful to make his way back onto an MLB roster.
Aside from Song, a trio of young pitchers has burst onto the scene at camp, and to no surprise. Three of the top five prospects for the Phillies, including the number one overall prospect have all been in camp.
Andrew Painter, the 19-year old showing the maturity of a vet on the mound. All the while, Mick Abel and Griff McGarry have picked up right where last season left off.
These three young pitchers all looking to have bright futures ahead of them in a Phillies uniform.