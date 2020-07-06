PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola was not at team training camp when it started, but he arrived on Monday. Nola was held back as he awaited to clear MLB's COVID-19 protocols.
The pitcher tested negative for coronavirus, but was exposed to an asymptomatic person who tested positive. Nola repeatedly tested negative and was cleared to join the team for workouts.
He, along with the rest of the team, will begin to prepare for their Opening Day contest against the Miami Marlin in a few weeks.