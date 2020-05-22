ROBESONIA, Pa. - As quarantine continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are searching for ways to stay busy. The Noll brothers are kicking it together to train and pass the time.
Both of the brothers play for Conrad Weiser's football team, which has become a squad known for producing quality place kickers. Matt Noll is the next one to head to the collegiate level as he has committed to Delaware State. Matt has been training with the help of his family, including his mother and grandfather.
Matt holds the career field goal record for the county.
His younger bother, Adam, is next in line. He got in a few kicks his freshman season and has more confidence now as his career grows.
The brothers are training together, and teaching each other, as they each look to step into bigger roles in the coming season.