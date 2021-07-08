Norchester defeated West Lawn 6-2 in a winner's bracket legion baseball playoff game on Thursday. The game began after a one hour rain delay.

Norchester led 1-0 and then 3-1, but West Lawn cut it to 3-2. From there Norchester scored three unanswered runs to earn the win.

Norchester will face the winner of Boyertown/Shillington. West Lawn will play the winner of Post 217/Twin Valley.