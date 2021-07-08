Today

Cloudy and muggy with an evening gusty t-storm, then some rain later tonight as Tropical Storm Elsa zips up the coast; heaviest rain from Elsa south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the shore.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Clouds giving way to partly sunny skies; warm and humid with an afternoon shower or t-storm.