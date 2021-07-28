EPHRATA, Pa. - After capturing a win in the semi-finals and staking their claim to a spot in Nationals, Norchester capped off Wednesday night with their first ever Legion title.
The Bulldogs hung on to take down Paxton, 4-3 at War Memorial Field in Ephrata.
A similar feel to their semifinal game, the Bulldogs put up three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning. Sam Morris driving in their first run of the game to tie things up.
Ethan Sabatino would drive in what would prove to be the winning run in the third inning.
A pair of Bulldogs home post tournament awards, Morris named Most Outstanding Pitcher and MVP, and Sabatino was named the batting champion. Morris didn't allow a run over 12 and a third innings, and struck out 20 batters. Sabatino finished with a .550 batting average for the tournament with seven runs scored.