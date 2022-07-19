QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Legion Region 2 title game coming down between the hosts, Quakertown and Norchester going head-to-head.
Norchester kept things rolling from their first game of the day, knocking off the hosts, 3-0 for their second straight Region title.
The Bulldogs up 1-0 heading into the fifth inning, Mike Kopec with a line drive to the outfield for the second run of the game. Later in the inning, Dylan Donaghy lays down a bunt to bring home the third run of the game.
A strong performance on the bump for the Bulldogs, Shay Geib allowing just one hit, that close to a no hitter for the title.
The Legion state tournament begins at the end of the week in Boyertown.