Norchester nabs win in nine innings

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:06 PM EDT

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Norchester defeated the Wanderers 7-3 in nine innings in a legion region 2 tournament game at Bears Stadium on Friday evening. The game was tied at three after seven innings, and then in the second extra frame Norchester exploded for four runs to secure the victory.

Both teams plated runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings. Norchester scored twice in the top of the seventh and then the Wanderers responded with one run.

With the win, Norchester will advance in the winner's bracket to face Souderton on Saturday at 4 p.m. The loss dropped the Wanderers to the consolation bracket to face Muhlenberg at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

