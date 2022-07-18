QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - In the penultimate day of action in the Region 2 baseball tournament, the final four teams were in action a bit earlier on Monday at Memorial Stadium due to weather concerns.
Norchester and Pennridge were first to square off in an elimination game and the Bulldogs came out of the gate swinging with a seven-run second second inning. Thomas Lewman with the big hit in the inning, a bases loaded triple that gave Norchester a 6-0 lead that eventually expanded to 8-0.
The Bulldogs were getting it done on the defensive side as well, halting a Pennridge rally with a 6-4-3 double play to preserve the shutout. Alexander Lobello and Dylan Donaghy combine for five shutout innings as the Bulldogs prevail 1-0 and move on to face either Quakertown or South Parkland on Tuesday.