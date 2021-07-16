Legion, Salisbury v. Norchester highlights

READING, Pa. - Lehigh Valley and Berks champions clash in the Legion Region 2 tournament, Norchester getting the better of Salisbury in this one, 6-2.

Norchester jumped out to an early lead, the Falcons wouldn't get on the board until the fourth inning to cut the deficit to three. in the bottom of the fifth, Norchester would respond with two more runs. 

Sean Granahan almost hitting one out for the two runs to come across in the fifth inning for Norchester. Salisbury couldn't keep up offensively late in the game, in the loss.